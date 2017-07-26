Bloomberg: Facebook TV shows now to come mid-August

After a few delays, Facebook's (FB -0.4% ) TV-like programming is set to roll out within a couple of weeks, Bloomberg reports.

The first programming will be the less expensive shorter-form video that Facebook is asking partners to develop, while more expensive longer-form episodes will roll out later.

Most observers originally expected the video tab to debut in mid-June.

Facebook has approached a two-prong strategy for video programming, with different revenue models for each: inexpensive short-form series with revenue splits, as well as higher-cost series owned by Facebook with longer run times similar to traditional TV.

The company reports earnings results after the closing bell today.