Monarch Casino & Resort rallies after strong earnings report

Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI +9.6% ) trades higher after comfortably topping Q2 estimates.

Casino revenue jumped 8% during the quarter, while adjusted EBITDA rose 15% to $15.8M.

In a positive trend, promotional allowances as a percentage of sales fell 70 bps to 17.1%.

"Monarch remains very favorably positioned heading into the second half of 2017. Our solid financial performance, strong cash flow and healthy balance sheet will allow us to invest as needed to further elevate our market-leading Atlantis property and simultaneously build out our master planned growth project in Black Hawk," says CEO John Farahi.

