Anthem mulling exit from more Obamacare markets amidst uncertainty over future healthcare law; shares off 2%

Reuters reports that U.S. #2 health insurer Anthem (ANTM -2.3% ) may exit more Obamacare markets due to the uncertain future of government subsidies and national healthcare law.

The company has urged lawmakers to continue funding Obamacare during a transition period while Republicans sort through their planned replacement, payments President Trump has threatened to stop. Without the subsidies, it says it will have to raise rates more than 20% which would drive more healthy people away from coverage.

Anthem has until September 27 to pull out of the government-run marketplace for individual insurance.