Chubb earnings beat fails to impress; shares down 1.4%

Q2 operating income of $1.18B or $2.50 per share topped $2.25 from last year, and expectations for $2.47.

The property & casualty combined ratio improved to 88% from 91.2%; excluding cat losses, combined ratio improved to 87.5% from 89.9%.

What seems to be bothering investors is a slowdown in reserve releases - just $170M vs. Wells Fargo's estimate of $241M, with the company seeing $37M of adverse development in North America Personal Insurance.

Meanwhile, Janney notes the company as seeing $75M in expense savings from the ACE merger - that's shy of Street aspirations in the area of $100M

Sell-side comments sourced from Bloomberg.

