Starboard takes stake in comScore, and sues over lack of meetings

Starboard Value and its activist leader Jeff Smith have taken a stake in measurement firm comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR), and sued the company to force an annual meeting.

With a 4.9% stake, Starboard becomes one of the biggest holders in the troubled company, which has failed to provide audited statements for 2015 and 2016 and shed executives along the way.

It's taking action in Delaware court to force meetings, which it says are required by comScore's own corporate rules.

With the company skipping annual meetings, only four of the 12 sitting directors were elected by stockholders, Starboard says. “The court should not permit [comScore] to stall corporate democracy any longer.”