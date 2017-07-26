Rio Tinto wins edge over South32, BHP at RBC Capital

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) remains the favorite among Australia's big three miners at RBC Capital, driven by Rio's slight advantage vs. BHP on the balance sheet and both fundamental and relative discount, as well as the firm's forecast of an aggressive interim dividend given an overall greater degree of latitude in putting excess capital to use.

South32 (OTCPK:SOUHY), which RBC also rates at Outperform, also is seen as inexpensive and is part way through a US$500M buyback which the firm thinks will be extended by another $250M to round out FY 2017.

BHP is rated Sector Perform, and could be aided by the new chairman as a potential change agent within a company RBC feels at times lacks direction.