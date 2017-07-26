Electronic Arts +2.6% as BofA upgrades to Buy on solid pipeline

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) is up 2.6% after a boost to Buy from BofA/Merrill Lynch, which is looking to a strong future slate to smooth over any short-term disruptions.

Aside from the upcoming holiday arrival of Star Wars: Battlefront 2 and the company's annual sports titles, it has even better releases and FIFA World Cup ahead, says analyst Justin Post.

It should beat EPS expectations slightly on solid digital momentum, he writes. EA reports after the closing bell tomorrow.

Post's price target rises to $131 from $125, implying 12.4% upside from today's higher price.

Meanwhile, the company has announced it's bringing popular PC game The Sims 4 to Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on Nov. 17.