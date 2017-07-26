Deutsche Bank asset management IPO unlikely until later in 2018 - Reuters

Deutsche (DB +1.2% ) announced plans to sell its asset management unit in March. At the time, most expected quick action as the bank looked to take advantage of perky equity markets.

It turns out, management needs more time to refine the operation's strategy as some investors would like to see a greater focus on what's hot - passive investing via ETFs - versus what's not, active management.

Deutsche Asset Management currently has €723B in AUM, of which €540B is actively managed, and €103B in ETFs.