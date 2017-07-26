Nikkei: Toshiba "probably" sticking with consortium for chip unit

Nikkei says Toshiba’s (OTCPK:TOSBF, OTCPK:TOSYY) board “probably” came away from today’s meeting with potential chip unit bidders still favoring the original choice.

Toshiba had previously selected a Japan-backed consortium as the chip unit winner, but concerns about member SK Hynix seeking equity and a potential sale injunction from Western Digital (NYSE:WDC) complicated matters.

Toshiba met today with other potential bidders including Western Digital and Foxconn who have offered lower amounts for the chip unit.

Toshiba has until the end of its fiscal year in March to complete the sale and offset losses or risk delisting from the Tokyo exchange.

Selecting a winner and clearing the Western Digital hurdle doesn’t end the process. Antitrust regulators will likely want to conduct a potentially lengthy investigation into the deal.

Western Digital and Toshiba are due back in court on Friday.

