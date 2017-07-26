Underlying concerns over Ford hold back shares

Ford (F -2.1% ) isn't getting a lot of credit from investors for topping EPS estimates and pulling in $2B in net income during Q2 due in part to the transitory nature of the company's lower effective tax rate.

Goldman Sachs notes that Ford effectively lowered its guidance after factoring in the tax rate adjustment.

The combination of weaker industry volume, higher levels of incentive spending and commodity cost headwinds have several investments issuing cautious comments on the automaker.

Shares of Ford are down 20% over the last 52 weeks.

