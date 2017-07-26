FuelCell +14% on award of new fuel cell projects

FuelCell Energy (FCEL +13.8% ) announces the award of 39.8 MW of fuel cell projects by PSEG Long Island (PEG +0.3% ) under the Fuel Cell Resources Feed-in Tariff; shares resume trading after a halt.

Under the program, Long Island Power Authority will purchase the power from the fuel cell projects under 20-year power purchase agreements; FCEL will install, operate and maintain the fuel cell power plants.

FCEL says the program will efficiently supply power for ~40K homes with predictable on-island generation that allows the utility to avoid transmission investments.