Apple and Cochlear announce Sound Processor for hearing implant

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Cochlear (OTC:CHEOF) announce the Nucleus 7 Sound Processor, which allows people with a Cochlear implant to stream sound from an iPhone or iPad to the processor.

The coordinating Smart app allows the user to monitor, control, and adjust their hearing.

The Sound Processor was approved by the FDA last month and its commercial launch also brings along the Smart Bimodal Solution, which allows a user with an implant in one ear and a hearing aid in the other to use the Sound Processor in the same way.

The Sound Processor will launch in September for those seeking an implant and in October as an upgrade for those with implants.