RBC expects double-digit Q4 box office growth

RBC Capital Markets analyst Leo Kulp hikes his forecast for Q4 box office growth to 11% from 7%.
Kulp sees an even better response to Star Wars: The Last Jedi than expected and anticipates other movies also performing strongly in December.
AMC Entertainment (AMC +1.2%) is the top sector pick of RBC, but Cinemark (CNK +1.8%), IMAX (IMAX +0.5%) and Regal Entertainment (RGC +0.4%) should also benefit from the Q4 box office bouce.
Don't expect any fireworks in August for the exhibitors as they run up against a tough comparable from last year when Suicide Squad performed strong.