RBC expects double-digit Q4 box office growth

RBC Capital Markets analyst Leo Kulp hikes his forecast for Q4 box office growth to 11% from 7%.

Kulp sees an even better response to Star Wars: The Last Jedi than expected and anticipates other movies also performing strongly in December.

AMC Entertainment (AMC +1.2% ) is the top sector pick of RBC, but Cinemark (CNK +1.8% ), IMAX (IMAX +0.5% ) and Regal Entertainment (RGC +0.4% ) should also benefit from the Q4 box office bouce.

Don't expect any fireworks in August for the exhibitors as they run up against a tough comparable from last year when Suicide Squad performed strong.