Q2 results met expectations, with after-tax distributable earnings of $108.9M or $0.24 per share, up from $103.6M and $0.21 a year ago. Q2 revenue of $737.8M was modestly higher than estimates.

The company sees Q3 revenue of $695M-$740M - that's up from $645M in Q3 one year earlier, but a hair shy of Street estimates for about $720M. Pretax distributable earnings are seen at $118M-$140M vs. $104.5M a year ago.

