Celanese, Clariant raided by EU antitrust regulators

The European Union says its antitrust enforcers raided several ethylene purchasing companies in May, including U.S. chemicals maker Celanese (CE -1.9% ) and Swiss rival Clariant (OTC:CLZNF), over concerns the companies may have participated in a cartel.

In its 10-Q statement filed last night, CE says it is cooperating with authorities, but it is unable to determine the outcome of the investigation and any potential fines that would be assessed.

Companies breaching EU antitrust rules could face fines of as much as 10% of their global turnover.