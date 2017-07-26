Millstone nuclear plant viability to be reviewed, Connecticut Governor says

Connecticut Gov. Malloy orders state agencies to review the economic viability of Dominion Energy's (D +0.3% ) Millstone nuclear power plant.

Millstone is one of several U.S. nuclear power plants in danger of shutting before its licenses expire as cheap and plentiful natural gas from shale fields keep power prices low, making it uneconomic for generators to keep some reactors operating; Connecticut is among several states attempting to find ways to keep reactors in service.

"The time for a study without action has passed," says Paul Koonce, the head of Dominion Energy Power Generation Group. "Without action this year, prospects for continued operation of Millstone diminish."