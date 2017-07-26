Ex-Waymo engineer will have to testify in Uber trial

TechCrunch runs down a slate of new information regarding the upcoming trial between Uber (Private:UBER) and Alphabet’s (GOOG, GOOGL) Waymo.

A judge rules that Anthony Levandowski can be called to testify with some stipulations including limited, vetted questions and the fact that Levandowski will likely continue to plead the Fifth.

Levandowski is the engineer that worked at Waymo, downloaded some tech files as he left to form a start-up, and then brought those files along when Uber acquired his start-up.

Waymo claims Uber has used those tech files in its own self-driving car endeavors. Uber denies the claim.

Other revelations: former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick now has his own attorneys, and Alphabet Sergey Brin is likely to be deposed, though he was apparently trying to avoid such a fate.

The case goes to trial in October.

