NASCAR events boost Speedway Motors

Speedway Motorsports (TRK +9.1% ) races higher after showing improved revenue and net income in Q2.

The result were solid enought for the company to back its prior full-year guidance for EPS of $0.90 to $1.10.

CEO update: "Various revenue streams, particularly track rentals and NASCAR ancillary broadcasting rights, have shown sizable increases. So far in 2017, while certain admission revenues are lower, several of our NASCAR events show higher attendance trends and growing fan interest."

Shares of Speedway Motorsports jumped over $20 for the first time since early March.