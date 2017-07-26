Ingersoll-Rand -4% as revised guidance falls short of lofty expectations

Ingersoll-Rand (IR -4.2% ) is sharply lower despite beating Q2 earnings and revenue estimates, making it the latest stock Wells Fargo analyst Richard Kwas says is "suffering from high expectations."

Kwas says IR's earnings conference call highlighted commodity headwinds similar to other multi-industrial names and tougher pricing in international markets: "Price/cost is now a headwind of 40 bps Y/Y vs. a benefit of 10 bps for the full year. Based on call commentary, we find it tough to conclude that the headwinds impact the full year performance that disproportionately."

Investors also may be underwhelmed by revised FY 2017 guidance for EPS of $4.50 vs. $4.53 analyst consensus estimate on 4.5% higher revenues, which equates to ~$14.1B vs. $13.9B consensus.