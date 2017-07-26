AstraZeneca's Faslodex OK'd in Europe for first line advanced breast cancer

The European Commission (EC) approves AstraZeneca's (AZN +0.5% ) FASLODEX (fulvestrant) for the treatment of estrogen receptor-positive locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer in postmenopausal women who have not received prior endocrine therapy.

The EC based its decision on the successful outcome of the Phase 3 FALCON study that showed the superiority of FASLODEX over anastrozole (ARIMIDEX) in a first-line setting in postmenopausal women with locally advanced or hormone receptor-positive (HR+) breast cancer who had not received prior hormone-based therapy.

FASLODEX was previously approved to treat relapsed/refractory breast cancer patients who received prior anti-estrogen therapy.