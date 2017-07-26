ETF boom just getting started - BlackRock

The rush of money into ETFs gets a lot of press, but they account for just 8% of the $26T U.S. stock market, and 1% of the $49T bond market, says Martin Small, head of iShares America (NYSE:BLK).

He expects ETFs to garner 50% of the the U.S. equity market over a period of many years. The bond ETF business, he says, could double or triple in the next five years and still account for less than 5% of the bond market. "People who are charging a 1% commission are going to have to explain why that is a better deal than owning a bond ETF."