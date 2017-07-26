Boeing flies to new highs on "close to perfect" Q2; Canaccord still cautious

Boeing (BA +9.5% ) soars to record highs and its biggest one-day gain in eight years following Q2 results that are "about as close to perfect as it gets,” says Vertical Research analyst Robert Stallard, highlighting the company’s "significant cash flow beat, a meaningful increase to guidance from operations, and no execution issues."

Q2 revenue fell 8% as Boeing cut production of 777 widebody jetliners and delivered fewer 737s, but the cuts were planned, and through reduced spending, the company dramatically improved profit and cash flow: $4.95B in cash from operations was more than double analyst expectations, prompting an increase to planned stock buybacks and prepayment of big pension liabilities.

But Canaccord analyst Ken Herbert remains cautious, mostly because of risk around the market for widebody planes and valuation; he is "concerned about future multiple expansion on [free cash flow] in light of lower growth in the commercial markets (777 declines)."