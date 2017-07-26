Turner agrees to use Nielsen's out-of-home ratings

Turner (TWX +1.9% ) and Nielsen (NLSN +3.2% ) have set an agreement to use Nielsen's Out-of-Home Reporting Service to track viewing on the former's networks.

Nielsen has made solving the out-of-home viewing measurement challenge a key attribute of its revamp to Total Audience, its effort to update its ratings methodology to grow with an industry hit by rapid changes to viewing habits.

Tracking viewing in bars and restaurants as well as airports may be a particular boon to sports-heavy Turner and its CNN network.

The long-term deal covers program and commercial ratings for live plus seven days of time-shift viewing.