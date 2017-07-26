Sanchez Energy -10% on plans to cut 2018 capex, rig count

Sanchez Energy (SN -10.7% ) sinks after saying it will cut its 2018 capex budget by $75M-$100M and reduce its oil rig count to five from eight by September, as it concentrates drilling plans on the highest capital efficiency areas of its assets through the rest of 2017 and into 2018.

SN says Q2 production totaled 6.7M boe, or ~73.3K boe/day, up 43% Q/Q, and forecasts 90K-100K boe/day in production growth will be realized in H1 2018 even with reduced 2018 spending levels.

Following the report, CapitalOne downgrades SN to Underweight from Equal Weight.