Facebook rides heavy mobile ad gains to Q2 beat (updated)

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) easily cleared the Street consensus bar with its Q2 earnings, with profits up 69% to $3.89B and revenues that rose 45%.
Shares are down 1.1% after hours.
Operating margin was 47% vs. a year-ago 42%.
Daily active users were in line with expectations at 1.32B, which was up 17% over last year. Monthly active users were 2.01B, also a 17% Y/Y increase.
Mobile advertising made up 87% of ad revenue, up from a year-ago 84%.
Capex was $1.44B for the quarter; cash, equivalents and marketable securities came to $35.45B by quarter's end.
Updated 4:29 p.m.: Shares have turned up after hours, +1.1%. A Bloomberg headline saying that Facebook missed expectations has been corrected to say the company beat.
Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.