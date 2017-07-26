Facebook rides heavy mobile ad gains to Q2 beat (updated)

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) easily cleared the Street consensus bar with its Q2 earnings, with profits up 69% to $3.89B and revenues that rose 45%.

Shares are down 1.1% after hours.

Operating margin was 47% vs. a year-ago 42%.

Daily active users were in line with expectations at 1.32B, which was up 17% over last year. Monthly active users were 2.01B, also a 17% Y/Y increase.

Mobile advertising made up 87% of ad revenue, up from a year-ago 84%.

Capex was $1.44B for the quarter; cash, equivalents and marketable securities came to $35.45B by quarter's end.

Updated 4:29 p.m.: Shares have turned up after hours, +1.1% . A Bloomberg headline saying that Facebook missed expectations has been corrected to say the company beat.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

