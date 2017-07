Gilead Sciences Q2 top line down 8%; earnings down 12%; guidance raised; shares up 3% after hours on consensus beat

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Q2 results ($M): Total Revenues: 7,141 (-8.2%); Product Sales: 7,046 (-7.9%); Antivirals - U.S.: 4,488 (+0.2%).

Net Income: 3,073 (-12.1%); Non-GAAP Net Income: 3,372 (-19.3%); EPS: 2.33 (-9.7%); Non-GAAP EPS: 2.56 (-16.9%).

Harvoni sales down 46% to $1,382; Epclusa sales $1,171 (+999%); Genvoya sales up 184% to 857.

2017 Guidance: Product Sales: $24.0B - 25.5B from $22.5B - 24.5B; HCV Product Sales: $8.5B - 9.5B from $7.5B - 9.0B; Non-HCV Product Sales: $15.5B - 16.0B from $15.0B - 15.5B.