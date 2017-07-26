Margins spiral lower at Buffalo Wild Wings (updated)

Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ:BWLD) swing lower in AH trading after setting full-year profit guidance below expectations.

Company-owned same-store sales dropped 1.2% in Q2 vs. +0.0% expected. Franchised-owned same-store sales fell 2.1% vs. +0.2% expected.

Cost of sales jumped 240 bps to 32.1% of sales. An elevated level of chicken wings costs is partially to blame.

Labor costs rose 40 bps to 32.4% of sales.

Restaurant operating costs +110 bps to 15.7% to sales.

Occupany costs +10 bps to 5.9% of sales.

The company expects FY17 EPS of $4.50 to $4.90 vs. $5.28 consensus.

BWLD -1.11% AH.