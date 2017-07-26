ServiceNow beats estimates for Q2 and guidance

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) reports Q2 results with beats on revenue and EPS. Subscription revenues were up 43% on the year to $417M. Professional services and other revenues grew 21% to $61.5M.

Total gross profits were $370.3M, which was 78% of total revenues. Subscription gross profit was $347.9M or 85% of subscription revenues, Professional services and other was $22.4M or 37% of that segment’s revenues.

ServiceNow reported $64.3M in income from operations. FCF was $92.8M.

Company now counts 403 customers with an annual contract value higher than $1M, a 44% increase on the year.

Q3 guidance: total revenues between $485M and $490M compared to $479.85M consensus.

FY17 guidance: revenues between $1.9B and $1.913B compared to $1.88B consensus.

Press release

ServiceNow shares are up 0.81% aftermarket.

Previously: ServiceNow beats by $0.02, beats on revenue (July 26)