F5 Networks -4.1% as Europe, Japan slowdowns dampen Q3 revenues

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) has slid 4.1% after hours following fiscal Q3 earnings where revenues fell short after slowdowns in EMEA and Japan.

While sales increased 4.3%, driven by iSeries appliance and security solutions adoption and services revenues, gross profits were up 3.85%.

“While we delivered year-over-year revenue growth and strong profitability in the third quarter, our product revenue performance fell short of our expectations, in particular in Europe and Japan,” said CEO François Locoh-Donou.

Revenue breakout: Products, $235.1M (up 1.6%); Services, $282.7M (up 6.6%).

It's guiding to Q4 EPS of $2.20-$2.23 (vs. consensus for $2.23) with a revenue goal of $530M-$540M (light of expectations for $551.5M).

