Tallgrass Energy Partners touts $350M in acquisitions since May 2

Tallgrass Energy Partners (NYSE:TEP) says announced or completed strategic acquisitions by its terminals and water services businesses since latest earnings conference call on May 2 total ~$350M.

TEP says it recently acquired an additional 49% interest in the Deeprock Development crude oil terminal at Cushing, Okla., for $70M, increasing its total membership interest in the 2.3M-barrel crude oil storage facility to 69%.

TEP also says the recent binding open season for its Pony Express crude oil pipeline brought new short-haul and long-haul binding transportation commitments totaling ~30K bbl/day to support construction of the Platteville Extension.