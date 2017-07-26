FDA Ad Com thumbs down on Intellipharmaceutics' oxycodone

Intellipharmaceutics (NASDAQ:IPCI) is poised for a significant down move after the FDA's Advisory Committees rejected its marketing application for an abuse-deterrent extended-release formulation of oxycodone.

Vote was 22 - 1 against approval.

Vote was 19 - 4 against properties of Rexista sufficient to deter IV abuse. Unanimous opinion that more data are needed to support claim of IV abuse deterrence.

Previously: Ad Com approaches for Intellipharmaceutics' marketing application for abuse-deterrent extended-release oxycodone; shares off 10% as investors digest briefing docs (July 24)