Xilinx beats estimates for Q1 and guidance; shares up 2.8%

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) reports Q1 results with an EPS beat and in-line revenue.

North America was the only region with a negative growth rate, down 6%, while Asia Pacific grew 16%.

The Communications & Data Center end market was the underperformer with a 1% loss on the year while Industrial, Aerospace & Defense grew 17%.

Sales of Core Products dropped 12% on the year and Advanced Product sales increased 33% on the year.

Dividend: quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per share for shareholders of record on August 10, payable on August 30.

Q2 guidance: $605M to $635M in revenue compared to $616.1M consensus.

Xilinx shares are up 2.8% aftermarket.

