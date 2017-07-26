Xilinx beats estimates for Q1 and guidance; shares up 2.8%

|By:, SA News Editor

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) reports Q1 results with an EPS beat and in-line revenue.

North America was the only region with a negative growth rate, down 6%, while Asia Pacific grew 16%. 

The Communications & Data Center end market was the underperformer with a 1% loss on the year while Industrial, Aerospace & Defense grew 17%. 

Sales of Core Products dropped 12% on the year and Advanced Product sales increased 33% on the year.  

Dividend: quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per share for shareholders of record on August 10, payable on August 30.

Q2 guidance: $605M to $635M in revenue compared to $616.1M consensus.

Press release 

Xilinx shares are up 2.8% aftermarket.       

Previously: Xilinx beats by $0.03, revenue in-line (July 26)