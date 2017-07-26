Canada's Supreme Court rejects permits for seismic testing in north

Canada's Supreme Court hands First Nations groups a partial victory as it rules the aboriginals were not adequately consulted on plans to conduct seismic testing for oil and gas, but it also dismisses a separate attempt to stop permits for changes to Enbridge's (NYSE:ENB) Line 9 pipeline.

The court rules that the Chippewas of the Thames First Nation in Ontario were given sufficient notice of hearings on changes to Line 9, which runs between Sarnia, Ontario, and Montreal, through what the Chippewas say is their traditional territory.

The cases were closely watched for their clarification of the government's duty to consult with First Nations as Prime Minister Trudeau has promised to build a stronger relationship with Canada's aboriginals.