Netgear up 6.6% as Q2 beats on top, bottom lines

Netgear (NASDAQ:NTGR) is up 6.6% after hours following a beat on top and bottom lines in its Q2 earnings

The company's Arlo (security video) segment more than doubled Y/Y. "We reached all-time highs in market share in both the IP camera and consumer WiFi markets during the quarter, and will continue to execute on our strategy of increasing market share in the quarters to come," says CEO Patrick Lo.

Operating margin fell, however, to 8.5% on a non-GAAP basis vs. a year-ago 11.6% (and Q1's 10%).

Revenue by segment: Arlo, $78.7M (up 104%); Connected Home, $185.9M (down 6.4%); SMB, $66.1M (down 11.2%).

Revenue by geography: Americas, $226.95M (up 7.6%); EMEA, $55.2M (up 6.9%); APAC, $48.6M (down 1.1%).

Days sales outstanding rose to 84 from a year-ago 67. Cash, equivalents and short-term investments came to $305M, about $9.23/share.

Netgear's guiding to Q3 revenues of $340M-$355M (vs. consensus for $348.7M), with a non-GAAP operating margin of 9-10%.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

