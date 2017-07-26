Fortinet down 4.5% after Q2 beat, mixed guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) reports Q2 results with EPS and revenue beats. Product revenue was up 4% on the year to $142.7M. Service revenue was up 26% to $220.8M.

Total billings were up 14% to $426.9M.

Total deferred revenue was $1.16B, compared to $904M in the prior year, and $706.7M of that amount was short-term deferred.

Cash: Fortinet reported $144.8M in cash flow from operations. FCF was $58.4M and the company ended the quarter with $1.46B in cash and equivalents.

Q3 guidance: revenue between $367M and $373M, compared to $372.04M consensus, with EPS between $0.22 and $0.23, which matches consensus at the lower end.

FY17 guidance: revenue between $1.487B and $1.495B with EPS of $0.94 to $0.96. Consensus estimates have $1.49B and $0.91, respectively.

Press release