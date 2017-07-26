Stocks extend gains as Fed stands pat

Stocks closed with small gains, holding steady after the Fed left short-term interest rates unchanged as expected and indicated it likely would begin soon to start trimming its balance sheet.

All three major averages eked out new record highs, with the Dow (+0.5%) outperforming thanks to Boeing's upbeat earnings report, however the small-cap Russell 2000 fell 0.6%.

U.S. Treasury prices rallied to session highs following the release of the Fed's policy statement; the two-year yield was hovering 3 bps below its flat line before the release and eventually settled 6 bps lower at 1.34%, and the benchmark 10-year yield also slipped 6 bps to 2.28%.

The telecom services sector (+3%) easily topped today's leaderboard, sparked by AT&T 5% surge after beating bottom-line estimates; the financial sector (-0.6%) weighed on the broader market, with most of its loss coming amid the bond market's post-FOMC rally.

U.S. crude oil climbed 1.8% to $48.73/bbl following the EIA's latest crude inventory report, which showed a much larger than expected draw in U.S. stockpiles for the week.