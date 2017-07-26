Lam Research beats Q4 estimates and guidance consensus

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) reports Q4 results with an EPS beat and narrow revenue beat.

Shipments were up 5% on the year to $2.54B. Total gross margin was $1.1M or 45.6% of revenue. Operating expenses were $461M or 25.9% of revenue.

Lam had $6.3B in cash and equivalents at the end of the quarter with $729M in cash from operating activities.

Q1 outlook: revenue between $2.35B and $2.55B and EPS from $3.13 to $3.37. Consensus estimates have revenue at $2.18B and EPS at $2.76

Lam Research shares are up 0.30% aftermarket.

