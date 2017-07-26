Delay would kill Berkshire deal, Oncor parent tells judge

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) would walk away from its $9B acquisition of Oncor Electric Delivery if the deal is delayed, an attorney for parent company Energy Future Holdings told a bankruptcy judge today.

The bankrupt owner of Oncor disclosed BRK's warning as the judge considers a request by the Texas utility's biggest creditor, hedge fund Elliott Management, to hold up the deal so it can put together its own slightly higher bid for Oncor.

If Elliott's request for a delay is granted, BRK has the right to end its deal, according to court papers.