Mellanox Technologies beats Q2 estimates, issues weak Q3 guidance

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) reports Q2 results with a revenue beat and in-line EPS.

Gross margins were 70.6% compared to 71.4% I the prior year’s quarter. Operating income was $26.5M compared to $45.5M the prior year.

Cash: The company reported $6.4M in cash from operating activities and ended the quarter with $310.3M in cash and investments.

Q3 outlook: revenues between $222M and $232M, which comes in just below the consensus estimate of $233.61M.

Press release

Previously: Mellanox Technologies EPS in-line, beats on revenue (July 26)