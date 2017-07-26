Teradyne beats Q2 estimates, issues mixed guidance; shares down 1.2%

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) reports Q2 results with EPS and revenue beats. Semiconductor Test accounted for $593M of total revenues, up 36% on the year. Industrial Automation reported $39M, System Test was at $37M, and Wireless Test at $28M.

Q2 total orders were $462M with $369M in Semiconductor Test, $33M in Industrial Automation, $30M in Wireless Test, and $29M in System Test.

Q3 guidance: revenue from $455M to $485M and $0.39 to $0.46 EPS. Consensus estimates have $456.64 and $0.39, respectively.

Teradyne shares are down 1.22% aftermarket.

