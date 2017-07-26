Spok Holdings revenue, profits decline year-over-year

Spok Holdings (SPOK -0.9% ) saw revenue fall 5% in its Q2 earnings, but marked sequential gains in software revenue and bookings.

Net income was more than halved, to $1.5M, but grew from last quarter's $0.9M. EBITDA was $5.3M vs. Q1's $4.6M.

Meanwhile, paging unit erosion slowed to a record low 0.4% (net paging unit losses of 5,000, vs. Q1's 20,000). Paging units in service came to 1.086M. Paging ARPU was $7.52 vs. Q1's $7.56.

Wireless revenue erosion slowed to 0.9% vs. Q1's 2.5%.

Software bookings grew 3% Q/Q to $20.4M; software backlog was $43.5M (up 7% Q/Q).

Revenue breakout: Wireless, $25.6M (down 8%); Software, $16.69M (down 0.5%).

Shares are flat in after-hours action so far.

Conference call to come tomorrow at 10 a.m. ET.

Press Release