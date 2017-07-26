American Electric Power to spend $4.5B to develop huge wind farm

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) announces plans to spend $4.5B to develop a massive wind farm in Oklahoma and a related 350-mile transmission line to carry the power to customers.

AEP says its Public Service Co. of Oklahoma and Southwestern Electric Power utility subsidiaries will seek the necessary approvals from Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas to buy the 2K MW Wind Catcher farm from privately-held developer Invenergy.

AEP says the wind farm, currently under construction, will be the largest single-site wind project in the U.S. when complete; the plant is scheduled to go into service in mid-2020