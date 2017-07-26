Hess -4% even as it holds its own in shale production

Hess (NYSE:HES) fell 4.2% in today’s trade after posting a larger than expected Q2 loss and cutting this year’s capital budget by 4% to $2.15B, becoming the second major U.S. oil producer to cut its capex.

Yet also like APC, Hess is holding its own in U.S. shale, as its core Bakken production beat guidance handily at 108K boe/day, which the company forecasts to rise to 110K-115K in Q4.

Hess also said today in its earnings conference call that more intensive fracking methods will allow it to meet Bakken production targets with its current four rigs, and that its Bakken operations generate free cash flow even at today's sub-$50/bbl oil prices.

But Bloomberg's Liam Denning thinks the shares remain weak at least in part because Hess' leverage has been rising, nearly doubling since bottoming out in early 2016, and cash flow from operations has not covered capex and the dividend since early 2014, making the stock a slow-moving work in progress.