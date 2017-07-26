QEP Resources to buy Permian Basin properties for $732M

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) -3.4% AH after reporting Q2 earnings and an agreement to acquire oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin from an undisclosed seller for $732M.

QEP says the properties, located in the core of the northern Midland Basin, consist of 13.8K acres in Martin County, Tex., and it has identified ~730 potential horizontal drilling locations on the acreage.

Current net production from the assets is 635 boe/day from 99 vertical wells (71% oil), and QEP estimates net proved reserves of 44M boe and total net recoverable resources of 295M boe on the properties.

In its Q2 results, QEP says overall production was flat Y/Y, with oil and natural gas liquids output falling 7% and 11%, respectively, but it ticks up its FY 2017 production guidance to 57.2M-60.3M boe from 57M-60M boe.