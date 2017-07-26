Elliott wins more time to beat out Berkshire's $9B Oncor deal

Elliott Management is given 11 more days by a U.S. bankruptcy judge to formalize its plans to bid on Oncor Electric Delivery before the court approves Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.A, BRK.B) $9B offer.

The judge pushed back the hearing for the approval of BRK's deal with Oncor, which carries a $270M termination fee if it falls through, to Aug. 21 from Aug. 10.

Elliott, the largest creditor of Oncor's bankrupt parent Energy Future Holdings, had asked for another 35-40 days to finalize the financing for its $9.3B offer, after securing ~$1.4B in new equity for its bid so far.

Berkshire Hathaway Energy CFO Patric Goodman told the judge today that BRK would walk away from the deal if its offer does not win approval from the bankruptcy court by Aug. 21.