Moody's ups China's banking outlook

Moody's Investors Service no longer takes a negative view on China's banking system, raising its outlook to stable as concerns over "shadow banking" eased since the "government's adoption of more coordinated policy measures."

Shadow banking is a broad category of banking-like services from non-traditional players; it can include loans from non-financial companies as well as investment products, and largely goes unregulated.

