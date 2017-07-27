More OPEC oil cut promises

In the latest round of OPEC promises, Kuwait's state run oil company has pledged to cut "contractual sales volumes of oil for 2017."

It comes a day after the UAE promised to cut its own crude exports by 10% starting in February, and just two days after Saudi Arabia promised to curb oil exports starting in August.

Many are still concerned about compliance, however, based on the group's track record.

Crude futures -0.2% to $48.64/bbl.

