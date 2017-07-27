Senate aims for 'skinny' Obamacare repeal

Republican senators have shifted their focus to a so-called "skinny" healthcare repeal that introduces smaller changes to Obamacare.

These include eliminating individual and employer insurance mandates, and removing the medical device tax, along with a few other provisions.

It comes after the Senate voted against a straight repeal of the 2010 Affordable Care Act for the second time in 24 hours.

Related tickers: UNH, AET, ANTM, CI, HUM, WCG, CNC, MOH, GTS, HQY, QHC, HCA, THC, UHS, LPNT, CYH, HCP, SEM