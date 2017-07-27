Key metrics solid at Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) tops profit estimates for Q2 on a 1.5% gain in revenue per available seat mile to $0.1430.

The carrier reported operating revenue of $5.74B during the quarter to match consensus.

Key metrics: Load factor came in a record for Q2 at 85.6%. Cost per available seat mile increased 4.1% during the quarter to $0.1119. Fuel cost per gallon was up 5.1% to $1.84. Average passenger fare rose 1.5% to $153.95. Average trip haul flat at 1,011 miles.

Southwest expects Q3 revenue per available seat mile to be up 1%.