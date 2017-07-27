Intellipharmaceutics to conduct new HAP study to support abuse-deterrent claim for Rexista

In a statement issued after yesterday's negative Ad Com vote on oxycodone candidate Rexista, Intellipharmaceutics (NASDAQ:IPCI) says it will conduct a new human abuse potential (HAP) study to support an abuse-deterrent claim for the oral and intranasal routes. It plans to initiate the study in the coming weeks.

More data will be required to support an abuse-deterrent claim for the intravenous route as well, but the company does not disclose its plans for addressing this.

The FDA's action date is September 25.

